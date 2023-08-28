1.
Challenge and Strategy: Rethinking India’s Foreign Policy by Rajiv Sikri (International Relations)
Written by an officer of the Indian Foreign Service and a career diplomat with 36 years of experience, the book has been compiled from a policy-oriented perspective and covers all major challenges in the current foreign policy of the country.
2. Geography of India by Majid Husain (Geography)
A reference book to India’s geographical landscape, it includes maps, data and statistics of the country’s geographical position. The latest edition (ninth) has been updated with the change in the status of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.
3. Certificate of Physical & Human Geography by GC Leong (Geography)
Very popular among aspirants, the book covers topics such as the major elements of physical geography and world climatic and vegetational regions, as well as their relationship with human geography.
4. Challenges to Internal Security of India – Ashok Kumar and Vipul Anekant (General Studies)
The book covers a vast variety of contemporary issues such as the current status of Jammu & Kashmir, the new social media code, internet restrictions in India, and the effects of COVID-19.
5. Ethics, Integrity and Aptitude for Civil Services Main Examination by Subba Rao and P.N. Roy Chowdhury (Ethics)
Complied with solved papers, writing techniques, and confidence-boosting exercises, the book covers topics related to ethics, integrity and aptitude. It is a best-seller for the preparation of UPSC or any similar competitive exam.
6. India’s Struggle for Independence by Bipan Chandra, Mridula Mukherjee, Aditya Mukherjee, Sucheta Mahajan, K N Panikkar (History)
Covering one of the most important topics of Indian history, the book gives a detailed idea about the period between 1857-1947. It is compiled using primary sources and in-depth research.
7. Brief History of Modern India by Rajiv Ahir (History)
Published by Rajiv Spectrum, the book dives into the advent of the Portuguese to the country and related events. It covers topics that range from Europeans establishing complete power over the Indian subcontinent to the fall of powerful emperors.
8. Mastering Modern World History by Norman Lowe (History)
A very popular read among history enthusiasts, the book examines major events that happened in the modern world, starting from World War I, and their end results. The author is a historian and teacher with more than three decades of experience in the field.
9. Important Judgements that Transformed India by Alex Andrews George (Polity)
The book discusses some of the most significant court cases that made an impact on society, for instance,
Romesh Thappar vs State of Madras
of 1950 and
L. Chandra Kumar vs Union of India
of 1997 in detail. These distinguished Supreme Court judgements paved the way for several changes in the Constitution too.
10. Facets of Indian Culture by Spectrum (Culture)
This book is a complete guide to the art forms, architecture, literary and intellectual traditions, beliefs and myths about India. It also consists of various solved and unsolved question papers for practice.
