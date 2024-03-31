The popular Sainj village here is known for its breathtaking beauty and scenic landscapes that have remained unchanged with time.
You can also trek through the meadows of Shangarh which is a place of pre-historic importance. It is said that during the Pandavas’ 13 years of exile, Lord Krishna visited them here.
2. Pangot, Uttarakhand
Boasting 300 species of birds, this is a paradise for any bird lover. Don’t forget to carry your binoculars!
Aside from birds, you will also spot the Himalayan Goral, Barking Deer and Red Fox, here.
3. Haflong, Assam
If you are in Haflong, the only hill station in Assam, you’re bound to be treated to the unique culture of the Dimasa and Hmar tribes and their vibrant performances.
Prepare for a vacation filled with adventure activities such as paragliding and trekking to some amazing locations!
4. Shogi, Himachal Pradesh
Take along your shopping basket as you head to the villages of Shogi which are said to be the origin place of several fruit products including pickles, jellies, and syrups.You can also trek to the Jakhoo Hills which houses many temples.
5. Chopta, Uttarakhand
If you love a scenic landscape, you’ll be fascinated to know that as many as 41 peaks are visible from Chopta, including Nanda Devi and Chaukhamba.
A must-visit spot is the Rohini Bugyal meadow. A trek to this spot will take you through a landscape filled with oak trees, rhododendron, and deodar.
6. Chandel, Manipur
Home to more than 20 native tribes, the hills of Chandel boasts beautiful cultural traditions, folk performances, art and dance.
The picture-perfect mountain ranges are perfect for trekking, hiking and other adventure activities.
7. Kalsi, Uttarakhand
The main attraction here is the Ashokan Rock Edict — a rock on which the fourteenth edict of the Mauryan King, Ashoka, was engraved in 253 BC.
Tourists can also visit the Asan Barrage, known as a resting place for various endangered migratory birds.
8. Anini, Arunachal Pradesh
Known as the spot where “clouds kiss the land”, this hill station is not just popular for its glorious views and peaks.
It is also home to the Idu Mishmi, a sub-tribe of the Mishmi community whose homes feature skulls of animals like mithun, yak, and buffalo.
9. Darma Valley, Uttarakhand
Numerous homestays line the valley, and if you visit during the Dantu Mela, you’ll get a chance to be a part of the local celebrations and the song and dance that ensue.
Pic source: Facebook: Himalyan_Bluesheep
There are numerous opportunities to trek, and the Valley offers splendid views of the Panchachuli peaks.
10. Phek, Nagaland
You’re going to love the Phek Waterfall which is in the middle of a jungle and one of the prettiest attractions of the hill station.
Don’t forget to buy the handicrafts made by the natives of Phek who make baskets and furniture from bamboo.