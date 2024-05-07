Ragesh T collaborated with architect Shantilal from Costford to construct this sustainable family home. Its heightened roof serves a dual purpose — it regulates interior temperature and maximises natural light intake.
To maintain a cool indoor environment, the flooring boasts red oxide, while the walls are adorned with an eco-friendly plaster blend of mud, jaggery, lime, and myrobalan (haritaki). Notably, air-conditioners are absent in this house.
2. ‘Lego-Home’, Kozhikode
Dr Jayakumar’s unique house — made using Light Gauge Steel Frame (LGSF) technology — can be disassembled, packed, and reassembled!
Majid T K, founder of ODF Group, is the engineer behind the home, which saves energy as the walls are thermally insulated, keeping the house cool during summer.
“These homes are not only eco-friendlier than traditional homes but are also more resilient in the face of disasters and require less time for construction,” adds Majid.
3. EcoHouse, Kottayam
Inspired by Travancore’s traditional architecture, this climate-responsive house, which creates its own microclimate in the rooms, was built by architect Amrutha Kishor.
To keep energy consumption in check, she used Mangalore tiles, which have great insulation. “They can absorb high degrees of heat and cold alike,” explains Amrutha.
The walls are made with burnt clay bricks, which are resistant to moisture, insects, and erosion. A wind tower, which is a passive cooling method, uses temperature differences to move air.
4. The Pirouette House, Thiruvananthapuram
This house is designed by Vinu Daniel by using waste, mud, bricks, and the 'Rat Trap' masonry method.
This technique for passive cooling involves placing the bricks vertically rather than horizontally, creating a cavity in the walls.
The cavities act as thermal insulators, providing warmth in winter and cool air in summer. The slanting walls that look like they are dancing, elevate cross ventilation — keeping the home cool.
5. Vettethethu House, Pathanamthitta
Architect and sculptor Joseph Mathew’s passion project, his own home is a sustainable beauty, built using old tiles, wood, and stones from two demolished schools.
The house is AC-free thanks to the big windows — installed throughout the house, the courtyard, and the truss work ceiling — that helps it remain cool.
The partially open courtyard also helps reduce the heat inside the house by promoting airflow.