Haryana-based Bhavesh Kumar grew up in an environment where rural youth pursued a career in defence. The same was expected from him. But he did not like that job or any other in particular.
Initially, he tried to crack government exams but failed to do so. At a time when his peers succeeded, he was jobless and clueless about what to do in life.
“People started taunting me that I would either end up in farming or labour jobs. My father was very angry at me and forcefully enrolled me in an engineering college. I dropped out of college after a month as I couldn’t understand anything,” he says.
Bhavesh had not discovered his skill until 2019 when he read about emerging startups in newspapers and saw related motivational videos on YouTube.
While finding business ideas, he zeroed down on starting a ghee (clarified butter) brand. “When I was preparing for the Army exams, I made many friends at the hostel,” he shares.
“As I came from a village, they would ask me to bring pure ghee from my home. I would sell it to them at affordable prices and earn a decent income. I decided to explore the potential of the ghee business,” he adds.
For this, he placed an online order for two glass jars and a cellotape. “My mother had given me Rs 3,000 to get my driving licence but I secretly used this amount to buy glass jars,” he says.
After initial hiccups, he gradually established a multi-crore business called ‘Kasutam’ – an A2 ghee brand, where he sells freshly prepared ghee.
He uses the ancient method of bilona churning where milk is boiled on low flame in earthen pots over a traditional chulha to give a pure golden colour and a nice aroma to it.
Once a failed entrepreneur, he today earns Rs 70 lakh in a month and has established a customer base of 15,000 across the country.
“Initially, just because I denied preparing for the government jobs, I was told I was useless. I am grateful that today I am able to earn even more than my friends in government jobs,” he shares.