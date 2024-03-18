When you look at the moon-shaped dumplings, both theories seem correct. And just like the theories, the sweet dish keeps adorning different shapes and names all over India.
In Bihar, it’s known as pedakiya, ghughra in Gujarat, karanji in Maharashtra, somas in Tamil Nadu, garijalu in Telangana, kajjikayalu in Andhra Pradesh, and karjikayi or karigadubu in Karnataka.
