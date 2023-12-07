What do we look forward to most on a holiday? Exploring new destinations, lounging around while experimenting with new cuisine.
When we visit Indore, we know we have to try their street food, while lassi is on top of the list in Punjab, biryani in Lucknow & Hyderabad and wazwan in Kashmir.
With time on hand during the holidays, food connoisseurs are not just tasting, but also learning more about the local cuisine through cooking masterclasses.
Here’s our list of five destinations which will not only quench the travel bug in you, but also the foodie:
Whether you have five hours or five days, Rita Shinde has a workshop for you. She takes people on a Culinary Excursion.
1. Goa: Rita’s Gourmet
Go on a local farmer’s market tour, enjoy a cooking demonstration, learn how to make local Goan cuisine, even Feni production.
Learn to make chicken cafreal, goan prawn curry, recheado, caldin, rissois de camarao (prawn puff) and coconut pies.
This homestay, set amidst spice gardens, offers a culinary retreat, from day workshops to two to 10 nights.
Kochi: Haritha Farm’s Pimenta Spice Garden Bungalows
You can learn six recipes per day and make yourself at home in their kitchen. Learn Kerala sadya, appams, chocolates and more.
They also take you to spice farms, farmer’s markets, tea gardens, boating, ayurvedic massages and more.
After roaming about in Rishikesh, relax and rejuvenate with the cooking classes. From making masala chai, Amit teaches it all.
3. Rishikesh: Cooking Masala
You have the option to choose which cuisine and dish you wish to learn, depending on your time and budget.
From Dal Baati Churma to chaats to South Indian food, there’s something for everyone.
A 300-year-old fort-palace offers traditional Rajasthani food tweaked to suit everyone’s palette, from their own farm.
Image Courtesy: Hotel Chanoud Garh
4. Rajasthan: The Chanoud Garh Hotel
From choosing the right oil, to frying pakoras, to the traditional laal maas, ending with a halwa, their classes have it all.
Image Courtesy: Hotel Chanoud Garh
The cooking class is spread over two to three hours with a tea break and includes different gravies, rotis, sweets and starters.Image Courtesy: Hotel Chanoud Garh
Learn how to make the delectable french desserts that you get to savour in Puducherry.
5. Puducherry: Sita Cultural Centre
The centre offers different cooking classes from French cooking to French Indian creole cooking to pastries and baking to Indian snacks and main courses.
These classes take about 3.5 hours and teach French Mimosa eggs to “boeuf bourguignon” and the decadent mousse au chocolat.
.