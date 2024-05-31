The cultivation of cashews is vital to local farmers, significantly contributing to the livelihoods of many families in the region. The enhanced marketability of Goan cashews is expected to greatly benefit the local cashew industry.
Source: Herald Goa
First introduced in the Moira village by Franciscan priests, they are now grown in other parts of Goa such as Bardez, Bicholim, and Pernem Taluka where the soil and climatic conditions along the river line play a vital role in their cultivation and taste.
Source: The IP Press
Elders in the Harmal region say this chilli has been grown traditionally for 150-200 years. Every household cultivates this renowned spice. The Harmal chilli is unique in size, pungency, and colour, featuring a smooth skin texture due to the region's soil and hot, humid climate.
Source: Herald Goa
The history of Goan Khaje dates back to when Mahatma Gandhi started the Swadeshi movement. The Goan natives’ ancestors prepared Khajes in the past as seva (service) to the devotees and distributed these as ‘prasad’ (offerings) to the local village God. This tradition has continued till date.
Source: The IP Press
Agassaim brinjals are thicker and longer than the average brinjals found in Goa. They are a versatile ingredient in Goan cuisine, adding depth and complexity to curries, salads, and stir-fries, and showcasing the rich diversity of Goan flavours.
Source: Soul Travelling
The ‘7-ridged ladyfinger’ is unique in many ways. Locals love it because it tends to grow a foot long, but does not become hard or rubbery. Farmers continue to grow it organically, to retain its rich fibrous contents.
Source: Soul Travelling
A traditional Indo-Portuguese dessert, it is made of flour, coconut milk, egg yolks, ghee, palm jaggery and more. It is baked precisely, one layer at a time, and has a specific process that requires age-old experience. Its rich, caramelised flavour adorns Goan Christmas platters.
Source: Business Goa
The Mankurad Mango carries along with it Goa’s agricultural and culinary heritage and is hailed as the king of mangoes in Goa. The Portuguese gave the fruit the name malcorada, which translates as ‘poorly coloured’, and over time it took on the Konkani name mankurad aamo (mango).