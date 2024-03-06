A classical painting style from Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu with vibrant colours. What sets the paintings apart are the gold foil laid over gesso work, which gives the art a three dimensional feel.
This unique metal casting technique originated in the Harappa & Mohenjo-Daro civilisation. Each figurine, made of brass and bronze, tells a story of the tribal making it.
Used in the construction of the Konark Sun Temple, this practice of stone carving is unique. Artists work with hard and soft stones to create these masterpieces.
An intricate design made of gold, silver and more is inlaid into a base of rosewood, yellow wood or ebony.
This traditional pottery form from Uttar Pradesh dates back to the 1940s. They produce crockery ware, art ware, electrical goods and more, with their glazed crockery being a standout.
These stunning brass handicrafts take the form of brass ware, jewellery and trophies and earned Moradabad the moniker of ‘Brass city’. The craftsmen experimented and infused their art with Japanese, Bidari, Mehrani, Persian and Vedic styles.
This ancient craft is made from cast white brass and inlaid with pure silver and gold wires. Bidriware undergoes an eight-step process.
This craftwork involves making intricate carvings on the soft limestones. The artists delicately chisel the carvings.