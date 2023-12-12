The season of flowers is here, and we're here too, with a list of winter blooms that can adorn your garden, along with tips on how to grow them.
1. MarigoldOne of the favourites among gardeners, marigold is the right amount of yellow and green for your garden.
Tip: While these flowers thrive in the cold too, make sure they receive 6 hours of sunlight for better growth.
2. PetuniaProduced in large, colourful flowers in various shades, including white, yellow, pink, and dark purple, these flowers grow up to 4 feet tall and look perfect in hanging pots.
Tip: The seeds of the flowers are very small, so make sure they are not covered with soil while planting. Remember to water it thrice a week to have beautiful flowers from November to March.
3. ViolaPansies or violas are typically grown in the northern regions of India during late fall and early spring. These colourful flowers grow in vast numbers and are sure to catch the eye of anyone who visits your garden.
Tip: You have to plant these flowers before it gets too cold to get the best bloom. They also need regular watering so ensure that the soil is consistently moist but not waterlogged.
4. CelosiaCelosia, also known as cockscomb or wool flower, is a strikingly beautiful flower that belongs to the Amaranth family. It comes in many different colours such as red, orange, yellow, and pink.
Tip: To encourage continuous blooming and maintain the appearance of the Celosia plant, it’s important to deadhead spent flowers. Ensure that your garden bed or planter has good drainage as the plant thrives in well-drained soil.
5. DahliaThe list would be incomplete without the mention of Dahlia which comes in various shapes, sizes, and colours, from small, delicate pompons to large, showy dinner-plate-sized blossoms.
Tip: Usually known to be low maintenance, they may need support to prevent them from bending or breaking. Use stakes or cages to provide support to the plants.