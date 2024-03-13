Grown abundantly in Ratnagiri and Palshet, Maharashtra is home to delicious Alphonso mangoes.In fact, the entire Konkan belt is teeming with thousands of mango plantations.
One such is Farm of Happiness, an agro-tourism farm stay where visitors can try their hands at organic farming and learn how the lucrative mango moves from farm to fork.Season: May to August
2. Pineapples in Manipur
Manipur, which leads India in the cultivation of pineapples, is sought-after for its lush farms and pineapple festivals.
The state also organises a Pineapple Festival in late August or the first week of September in Churachandpur district — the largest producer of pineapple in the state.In particular, you will find the village of Thayong teeming with lush pineapple farms.Season: March to September
3. Plums, peaches and apricots in Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand’s Ramgarh, also known as the ‘Fruit Bowl of Kumaon’, has endless plum, peach, apricot, pear, and apple orchards to pick from.
Meanwhile, you’ll also find immense beauty and fresh produce in Mukteshwar, Nainital, Almorah and Bageshwar regions.Other than peaches and apricots, regional fruits like Ghingaru, Kilmode and Dadim are also cultivated here.Season: May to August
4. Apples in Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh
The story goes that Samuel Stokes, who also went by the name Satyananda, arrived in India on a spiritual journey, and fell so in love with the country that he made it his permanent home.
He dedicated his energy to farming and is credited with giving Himachal Pradesh a new American variety of apples, which catapulted the state’s apple revolution.Today, we know the mountainous region to be home to a vast variety of fresh apples. In fact, over 1.75 lakh families depend on the fruit today.
You’ll also find a plethora of orchards to choose from if you head to Jammu & Kashmir.Particularly famous is the Sopore town in Baramulla, also known as the Apple Town of Kashmir, which has Asia’s second-largest fruit mandi.Season: June to September
5. Lychees in Bihar
Muzaffarpur, the ‘Lychee Kingdom’ of India, is known for aromatic and delicious Shahi Lychees.These are known to have the highest amount of pulp and are exported all across the country.
Head to Vaishali, Samastipur, Champaran, and Begusarai districts to find an abundance of farms and orchards where you can pick these delicious fruits.Season: May to June
6. Strawberries in Karnataka
Strawberry cultivation is quite new for the farmers of Karnataka. But it has gained traction over time due to massive demand.
Areas like Chikkaballapur and Rajanukunte near the city of Bengaluru, while usually known for grape cultivation, grains, and silkworms, have also started growing strawberries.Season: November to March
7. Apricots in Ladkah
Known as chulli in Ladakhi, apricots have been cultivated widely in the area for the last 100 years or so.Here, you’ll also find the “world’s sweetest apricot”, Raktsey Karpo, which is mostly always grown organically.
Other varieties include the Halman, Safaida, Lakste-karpo and Khanteh. You can use it in mutton dishes to enhance the flavour, alongside jams, pickles, and more.Season: July to September