Dadasaheb Bhagat’s story is a tale of hard work and resilience. From a cattle-shed, he started an online graphic designing platform.
The 32-year-old worked as an office boy at Infosys and slowly climbed up the ladder.
Since he was interested in animation and graphic design software, he joined certificate courses and worked in that field.
After a few years, he started a motion graphics company in Pune called Ninth motion. However, he had to shut it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In April 2020, he came up with a ‘Made in India’ software called Doographics which provides an online graphic designing platform like Canva.
It allows the user to produce creatives and designs with an easy drag and drop interface.
Started in a cattle-shed with three people, within 6 months, the software product had 10,000 users.
The youngsters from the village also started learning the software. Dadasaheb has also developed an online course to be taught to such enthusiasts wanting to get into the field.
The company also received recognition from the government of India.
.