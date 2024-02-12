Spread across 30 hectares, the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden is one of the largest in Asia and tulips begin to bloom here from March to May.
Take a moment to drink in the beauty of standing at an altitude of 5,600 ft with nothing but over 15 lakh tulips being your view!Best time to visit: April
2. Rose Festival, Chandigarh
An annual event celebrated every year in February at the Zakir Hussain Rose Garden, the festival is a way of paying tribute to these glorious flowers.
The story goes that it was one man Mohinder Singh Randhawa, a historian and botanist, who was so interested in horticulture and gardening that he conceptualised this festival.Best time to visit: Last week of February
3. International Flower Festival, Gangtok
Guests can get a good view of numerous varieties of flowers — such as gladioli, ferns, conifers and more.
They can also partake in lectures by seasoned botanists who come to the festival.Best time to visit: May
4. Lalbagh Flower Show, Bengaluru
The show which usually takes place on Independence Day and Republic Day every year, fascinates its onlookers with its 240 acres of flowers that house over three lakh flower pots.
This show features flowers from various states around the country and is hosted by the Department of Horticulture at the Lalbagh Botanical Garden.Best time to visit: Independence Day and Republic Day
5. Kurinji Festival, Tamil Nadu
Known as the flower that only blooms once in 12 years, the kurinji flower is believed to have religious significance as Lord Muruga gifted it to his lady love.
If you want to watch the beauty unfold, the Kurinji Garden, along the slopes of Coaker’s Walk in Kodaikanal, is the best spot to witness it.Best time to visit: The next bloom is expected to be in 2030.
6. Phool Dei, Uttarakhand
Spanning between March to April, the Uttarakhand communities belonging to Garhwal and Kumaon come together to celebrate the commencement of spring.
The name Phool Dei also stems from a tradition wherein dei (a ceremonial pudding made from jaggery) is served.Best time to visit: April
7. Bathukamma Flower Festival, Telangana
The festival is an ode to Goddess Parvati and her blessing on a king and queen who prayed for a child.The girl was named Bathukamma, and legend says she jumped into a fire once when insulted by a demon.
Till today, the people of Telangana pay her tribute by making stacks of flowers and dancing around them during the nine days of Navaratri.Best time to visit: September
8. Dasara Flower Show, Mysuru
In addition to the usual roses and orchids, there are also bonsais, anthuriums and more to be seen here.
Interestingly, Nishat Bagh, where the festival is held, was an ornamental garden owned by the royal family which later transferred to the Horticulture Department.Best time to visit: September
9. Tulip Festival, Delhi
This February, Chanakyapuri is marking the beginning of spring with the tulip festival at the Shanti Path.
Two lakh tulip bulbs in seven colours will be displayed in addition to encouraging guests to partake in tulip walks and photography competitions.Best time to visit: February