4. Kadackal Farmhouse Only 20 km from the heart of the city, the homestay is built on a 1.5-acre farm, which is home to several animals and birds like turkeys, pigeons, chickens, guinea fowl and ducks. Spending a weekend here will give your little ones an opportunity to spend time with farm animals. Address: Muddayanapalya Village, Dodda Byalakere. Contact: 9141108401 Price Range: Rs 2,700 and upwards