Former world champion and chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand’s prowess on the chessboard has been a matter of great pride for Indians.
The affable chess legend from Chennai belongs to the pantheon of Indian sporting legends, who have conquered the world on multiple occasions in their respective disciplines.
The Padma Vibhushan awardee has stunned the world time and again with his moves on the chequered board, winning numerous hearts and awards.
But here are five instances that stood out.
In 1987, Anand became the first Indian to win a chess championship. He beat grandmaster Simon Agdestein of Norway, Sweden’s International Master Ferdinand Heller, and a young Vassily Ivanchuk.
1
In 1988, Anand won the title of international grandmaster for the first time after winning the Shakti Finance International Chess Tournament in Coimbatore.
2
In 2000, Anand won his first FIDE (World Chess Federation) World Chess Championship in Tehran after several near misses.
3
This win was even more notable as in the final match, Anand played against Alexei Shirov of Latvia, who had two years prior defeated the legendary Gary Kasparov.
In 2007, Anand became an undisputed world champion when he defeated Vladimir Kramnik.
4
In 2022, Anand beat Norwegian chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen in Norway Chess. However, this wasn’t the first time he beat the Norwegian legend.
5
The first was in the ninth round of the World Rapid Championship (WRC) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on 27 December, 2017, where Anand won in 34 moves.
.