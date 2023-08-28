Taking inspiration from multi-storeyed buildings in cities, 32-year-old Akash Chaurasia devised a farming method that saves both space and water.

Called multi-layer farming, Akash’s method allows farmers to grow multiple crops on a smaller piece of land.

Raised in Bundelkhand, Akash always dreamt of becoming a doctor. But his career path took a turn as he grew up.

“I realised that the root of all illnesses is what we eat and drink. So, I decided to deal with the root of the problem through farming,” he says.

He spoke to several farmers and found that the major problems plaguing farmers were the lack of water, space and weed growth.

As a solution to these problems, in 2014, Akash planted two layers of crops on the same piece of land to save space.

In order to combat the weed problem, he planted leafy vegetables such as spinach, coriander, fenugreek and others. By planting leafy crops, which grow fast, there’s automatically less space for weeds and grass.

“Good food is everyone’s right. So this work gives me hope and energises me. More farmers are doing this which means that chemical-free food is reaching more plates. It feels good when people eat well,” he says.

With over 20 national awards to his name, he has given practical training to about 80,000 farmers and educated around 12 lakh others about multilayer farming.

Akash also has a YouTube channel through which he spreads awareness about his work. He has made the literature behind his methods readily available so anyone can practice multilayer farming.

With his venture, his innovative farming venture is also able to earn him Rs 30 lakh every year.

