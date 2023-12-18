Dr Meghana Pemmaiah (32), a veterinarian from Mangaluru, felt a strong connection with the wild from a very young age.
“Growing up in an animal-loving family, I was constantly surrounded by animals. This upbringing made me realise that my future would be closely connected to the world of animals. Although I did not know that I would be led on to this very path I’m on now,” says Meghana.
After earning her master’s degree, she joined a Bengaluru rescue company, working as a veterinarian.
In 2022, she moved to Mangaluru with her husband who had a clinic there. He was helping out the state’s forest department, which gave her the perfect opportunity to get into onfield rescuing, she shares.
For almost two years, Meghana has been rescuing wild animals such as jackals, birds, and snakes.She has aided the forest department on multiple missions, safely rescuing eight leopards, treating them and setting them free in their natural habitat.
On duty call for 24 hours, Meghana is known for not thinking even a second before risking her life to save the animal.In a recent dangerous yet thrilling episode, she jumped into a 20-feet-deep well at Niddodi in Dakshina Kannada to rescue a leopardess stuck in it for days.
The animal was safely rescued and Meghana took it into her care to check for its fitness before letting it free.
Talking about the animal and human conflict, she says, “Due to rapid urbanisation and expansion of cities and villages, we have encroached on the lands that were supposed to be theirs. We are the real threat and people need to understand that.”
In veterinary sciences, Meghana feels women have good opportunities, but she thinks rescuers like herself often go unnoticed with other men in the team getting all the credit.
However, for Meghana, recognition is of little importance. “What matters most to me is the end result. At the end of the day, my utmost concern is that the animals are safe,” she says.