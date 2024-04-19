Now that the Lok Sabha Elections of 2024 have begun, citizens from every corner of the nation are converging to cast their votes.
From scaling towering peaks to traversing rivers, our officials are also navigating rugged landscapes to ensure that the 969 million eligible voters can exercise their democratic rights.
