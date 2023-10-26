Ramanathan Swaminathan, aka Ramji’s passion for building miniature models, was ignited by a Meccano set given to him by his father in 1952.
He made his dream a reality at the age of 74 by starting Craftizan Engineering, which makes miniature engineering models; the first order for which came from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).
After finishing his mechanical engineering, in 1968, Ramji started a woodwork business in Pune, where he took up interior designing and furniture-making projects. He continued to do this even after moving to Bengaluru.
“We had almost 150 people working for us. We did different kinds of furniture and designed many houses. However, we had to shut shop due to some financial difficulties,” adds Ramji.
Not one to be buoyed down by difficulties, he started doing interior design consulting in 2002 and spent his spare time pursuing his passion for model making.
After moving to Mysuru, he made hundreds of miniature models of trains and rockets at his home.
In 2018, Ramji made a brass model of an ISRO rocket. The Capacity Building and Public Outreach (CBPO) team at ISRO loved it and wanted him to build more rocket models for them.
“This was the beginning of my dream turning into a reality,” says Ramji, who then set up Craftizan Engineering models in his friend’s factory in Mysuru.
The venture has grown leaps and bounds since, and Ramji has made models of all of ISRO’s missions from Chandrayaan—1, 2, and 3 to Gaganyaan.
He now has a team of 50 people, including designers and engineers, and ISRO has placed thousands of orders for rocket models and kits. The team also makes 1:2 scale models with models 50-75 feet tall.
Apart from ISRO, the team has also designed rockets for universities, schools and private dealers. They have even built a wall museum which traces ISRO’s history and are in talks with the Maharashtra government to place these in government schools.
At 79, Ramji is raring to go and wants to build kits like Meccano to inspire a young generation to a world of engineering and model making.
“I just love to work on my models with some Carnatic music playing in the background. Age is never on my mind and I would love to work all 365 days. I’m glad that I got an opportunity to fulfil my passion,” he adds.
If you are interested in purchasing a model, contact 6363321706/ 8147553286/ 9964982545.