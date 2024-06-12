Dr Shankar Ramchandani saw from close quarters the anguish of losing a loved one due to financial constraints.
This led to him resolving to become a doctor and provide affordable treatment to every section of society.
The 40-year-old runs a ‘One Rupee Clinic’ in Burla in Odisha’s Sambalpur where he provides treatment at Re 1 and medicines at Re 1.
“I charge Re 1 because I don’t want my patients to feel that they are availing of the services free of cost. They should feel that they have paid something for the treatment,” he says.
Started in February 2021, the clinic — which is open from 6 pm to 9 pm — has served over 60,000 patients so far.
The overwhelming response made the doctor start a one-rupee medicine service and a one-rupee ECG (electrocardiogram) service.
The internal medicine specialist works as an assistant professor at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla. He finds time for his clinic after work hours.
He sources the medicines from wholesalers and the Government’s Jan Aushadhi scheme. In case of specialised medicines, he pays from his own pocket.
It was a tragedy at home that prompted this doctor to turn into a messiah for the poor. His father, Brahmanand was the sole breadwinner in a family of 32 members, where the only source of income was his small stationery store.
His grandfather and uncle succumbed to cancer as his father couldn’t afford the expenses for travel and treatment.
“I aspired to be a doctor not only to fulfil my father’s dream but also to do my best to help the poor,” shares the doctor.
While Brahmanand wanted his son to open a nursing home for the poor, Shankar started a clinic as it was more feasible. But his path to becoming a doctor was riddled with challenges after his father died in 2001.
“We were five sons and four daughters. I was the fifth son. I couldn’t even afford to buy textbooks and had to depend on hand-me-downs from my seniors,” says Dr Shankar, who scored the second rank in Odisha state during his medical entrance test.
He has also set up another clinic for the poor in his native place, Padampur, where he visits fortnightly.