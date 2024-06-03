At a time when temperatures have shot up to 45 degrees, countless street vendors, rickshaw pullers, and labourers are working tirelessly with no escape from the heat.
College students Anusha Attree, Bhavini Singh, Khushi Singh, and Vanshikha Mehta launched the ‘Beat the Heat’ campaign last year to help street vendors and cart owners.
Barely out of their teens, the students launched an NGO ‘Warriors Without a Cause’ in Delhi in 2021. They didn’t let their age stop them from making a real difference.
.
Through the initiative, they have been providing essential relief by distributing umbrellas, caps, drinks, and water to those working under the harsh sun and most affected by the heat.
It was amid the COVID-19 pandemic when they first decided to do something to help people. They began by using their money to provide masks and sanitisers in slum areas.
Starting from Delhi, the friends have now expanded their work in NCR, Noida, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Chandigarh.
.
In the last three years, they have helped a staggering four lakh people. Their current campaign has already reached over 50,000 people.
This year alone, they distributed 5,000 umbrellas. However, the need is still great, considering the extreme heatwaves India is currently witnessing.
With a contribution of Rs 350, you can donate an umbrella to the street vendors to protect themselves from the sweltering sun. Donate now to become a part of this life-changing initiative.
.
.