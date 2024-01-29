While admission to public schools is free in India, books, stationery items and school bags aren’t. And so children of farmers and labourers often have to do without these things.
Their parents, whose income averages around Rs 150 a day, prioritise spending on groceries, medical needs, and essentials, leaving no room for academic expenses in their budget.
Amol Sainwar, founder and president of Shivprabha Charitable Trust, spotted the problem early on.
“Imagine if the daily earnings of the family are Rs 150,” Sainwar urges. “The cost of notebooks, basic stationery, slate and school bags averages Rs 500. How will the family manage to pay for these expenses for the child?”
Inside look
Inside look
Inside look
Inside look
“When the child would go to school without a notebook or pen, the teacher would reprimand them. This would affect the child’s morale and eventually, the child would stop going to school,” he adds.
Sainwar came up with the idea of school kits to ensure these children do not drop out of school because of low finances.
Each kit, he says, comprises a school bag, notebooks, a drawing book, wax crayons, a slate, a pencil box, and a pouch with stationery.
For some children attending English medium schools, where students are required to wear shoes and socks, these are also provided for.
Inside look
Inside look
Inside look
Inside look
Children in Classes 5 to 7 are also provided with a geometry box, while children in Classes 8 to 10 are provided with a graph book in addition to the above.
Through Shivprabha Charitable Trust, Sainwar has been creating a space where ideas become reality to better the lives of people in the rural areas of India.
Over 9,000 children have been impacted through these school kits, and the numbers can steadily increase with your help.
Changemaking does not need to be an individual journey. You can be a part of it too by making your contribution and giving a child, both hope and supplies for schools.
Inside look
Inside look
Inside look
Inside look
Your donations will be purposed towards school kits that will be distributed across 20 Zilla Parishad schools in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal and Chandrapur districts.