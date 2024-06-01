The 62-year-old from Jharkhand turned her crocheting skills, which she learned as a young girl, into a thriving crochet toy business in her 60s.
She teaches tribal women to crochet who then make the different soft toys sold on her website. So far, she has sold over 3,000 toys, earning a revenue of over Rs 14 lakh per annum.
“I believe there is no right age to start something and follow your passion. So I intend to keep working and improve the lives of these tribal women,” she says.
2. Sheela Bajaj, Caught Craft Handed
Crocheting was something that kept this octogenarian young at heart, and her granddaughter Yukti helped her make a business of it.
Starting as an Instagram page amid the lockdown in 2020, she makes pillows, cushion covers, bookmarks, clothes for children, sweaters, bottles and mug warmers, scarves, headbands, and even foot and ankle warmers.
This dadi — who is not able to keep up with the demand!— passes on her happiness to customers through adorable hand-written notes with the orders.
3. Padma Parikh, PB Handmades
The 89-year-old runs her own handicraft business selling crocheted birds, blankets, sieved bedsheets, keychains, earrings, cradle lace, purses, cup coasters, and much more.
Her granddaughters identified her skill and pushed her to convert it into a business. The products are priced between Rs 400 and Rs 5,000, and receive orders from across the world.
“Crocheting soothes me. With this work, I also want to be an inspiration for other women. Today, the younger generation plans early retirement. I want to advise them to pursue their passion,” says Padma.
4. Chandraprabha Parihar, Nayher
The 70-year-old revived her love for crochet after a visit to her ancestral home with her sisters.
Motivated by her daughter-in-law Swati, she makes bags, hats, bookmarks, home decor and more.
“I’m happy to be able to stand on my own two feet and gain financial independence,” says Chandraprabha.
5. Asha Puri, With Love From Granny
The 79-year-old is bringing knitting back in vogue through her venture which provides hand-knit and crochet products.
Started in 2017, the woman-led enterprise sells sweaters, scarves, home decor, accessories and more.
“I never thought I’d be able to do this. But now that I am doing it, my only thought is — I should have started this much earlier,” says Asha.