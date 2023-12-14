Rahul and Neha Rastogi’s life changed in 2013, when the former’s father, Arun Kumar, suffered a heart attack and was saved by doctors just in time.
Both electronics and telecommunications engineers by profession, the couple started looking for devices that could help detect heart problems early for their father.
Unable to find anything, they set up a lab at home and started designing their own device. They called the prototype ‘SanketLife’.
In 2015, Agatsa Software Private Limited was formed to create the device. After almost three years, they introduced the beta version in 2016.
By April 2017, the device was available on Amazon. In 2018, they released an updated version called SanketLife 2.0, proudly labelled as a 100% ‘Made in India’ product.
“Unfortunately, Rahul lost his father in 2021 to cancer, but till he was alive, he was effectively monitoring his heart through Sanketlife,” recalls Neha.
SanketLife 2.0 can detect cardiac symptoms with a single ECG and shows results on Android/iOS smartphones through the SanketLife App.
Used by doctors, medical professionals and individuals, it records the ECG and generates a PDF report through their mobile app, which can be shared with a doctor, enabling instant assistance for cardiac health.
The device has registered more than 10 million ECGs so far, according to Rahul, and is accredited by CDSCO (Central Drug Standard Control Organisation).
The company has also launched H360, a multiple health parameter monitoring device. It can record blood pressure (just by touch, no cuff is required), blood oxygen levels, heart rate and ECG — making it an all-in-one pocket device.
“All our products are a result of innovation making vital measurements possible with just a touch. These devices are helping doctors and heart patients,” says Rahul.
He adds that anyone can carry these devices in their pockets and use them with their smartphone if they feel any symptoms like palpitations, chest pain, shortness of breath, etc. The device is easy to use and needs no training.
SanketLife 2.0 devices are manufactured at two facilities currently — one located in Noida and the other in Visakhapatnam. Thus far, they claim to have sold almost 50,000 units of this device.
In a bold claim, Rahul notes, “SanketLife is not just the smallest device in terms of size and weight in the world, but it is also the least cumbersome medical grade device since it takes ECG just by touch and does not need wires or leads to be attached to the body to measure ECG.”