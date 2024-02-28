No Indian meal is complete
without the humble chutney served with
papad
on the side.
Be it the spicy and tangy tomato one, the
aamshotto
or sticky mango one or the unusual plastic
chaatni
made of raw papaya,
chutney
is the stuff of legends in Bengal and beyond.
Said to have originated from the Sanskrit word, ‘chaatni’ meaning ‘to lick’, this flavour bomb found in various forms is an integral part of India’s culinary treasure.
A culinary element, the humble
chutney
over the years has taken diverse forms, evolving into umami bombs exploding flavours in every corner of the world.
Take for instance the
likok chutney
in traditional Naga cuisine that is made from the bitter eggplant.
Or the
chamba chukh
prepared from hot chillies grown in the Chamba Valley of Himachal Pradesh.
Or Kerala’s eponymous
thenga chammanthi
that is a powerful blend of coconut, tamarind, ginger, onions and herbs eaten with hot steamed rice.
Soul food is incomplete without a side of chutney. What’s your favourite one?
.