The successful soft landing of Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 on the moon was a proud moment for billions of people across the country.
It was an even more special celebration for people and organisations who had contributed to this success, which included Coimbatore-based Chakradhara Aerospace (CACPL).
A group company of Lakshmi Machine Works (LMW), it supplied engine modules, torque motors and pressure transducers for the launch vehicle and the Vikram lander.
CACPL manufactures aerospace components and has supported ISRO since 2016, starting with differential pressure inducers.
“Chakradhara Aerospace has state-of-the-art technology and is equipped to make the necessary instruments for ISRO’s future projects as well,” said Soundhar Rajhan, chief strategy officer at LMW to NewsNine.
Tamil Nadu Minister for Industries, Investment Promotions and Commerce TRB Raaja said in a tweet that CACPL’s contributions were indispensable parts of the Chandrayaan-3 mission’s launch vehicle.
Chandrayaan-3: This Coimbatore Team Makes Components for ISRO
“CACPL's cutting-edge technology played a pivotal role in maintaining the orientation and stability of the launch vehicle during the critical initial phase and the components helped in optimising the efficiency of the propulsion system,” he tweeted.
"That the emerging aerospace and defence sector of Tamil Nadu has already contributed significantly to one of India's most prestigious space projects gives a major boost to our confidence and ambitions," he added.