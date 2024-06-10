With Monsoon upon us, it is important to check our vehicles and make sure they are ready for the rain. Here are a few things to ensure your vehicle stays safe this rainy season.

For cars: 1. Make sure your tyres have enough tread on them or you will run the risk of slipping or aquaplaning (when a layer of water builds between the wheels of the vehicle and the road surface, leading to loss of traction).

2. Make sure that the rubber lining in your wipers is intact and running smoothly. The most important thing to remember on a wet road is to have patience. Slow down on open roads and corners, and be gentle when you hit the break as traction is low on wet roads. 3. Clean the brake pads, and get brake fluid levels checked. Ensure that your brake lines are monitored for proper lubrication, so they don’t snap, due to the friction.

4. Rain and mist can reduce visibility so keep your headlights on even if it is on a low beam. A strong beam can blind the driver coming from the opposite side and cause an accident. 5. If water gets into the car cabin area, it can damage the carpets and flooring. Use fabric mats, instead of rubber mats. Vacuum the car regularly, so that there is no foul odour from wet seats.

For bikes 1. Bikes run a greater risk of slipping and skidding so make sure your tires are in good condition. Replace them if they are old and get rid of any mud trapped in the grooves.

2. Worn-out pads and liners in a bike brake can reduce the efficiency or ‘bite’ of the brakes. In the case of drum brakes, get them cleaned from the inside, and in the case of disc brakes, check the brake fluid. Also, keep the discs and callipers clean and mud-free.

3. Make sure you inspect headlights and all electrical mechanisms like power buttons and speed indicators before you ride the bike on a rainy day.

4. Clean your exposed engines regularly to avoid any dirt and mud from collecting on them over time. Use a powerful hose to pressure clean the engine.

5. If you are riding while it is pouring, consider using anti-slip gloves along with a full-face helmet and knee pads to minimise injury during a fall.

