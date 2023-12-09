1. P-Tal
The kitchenware products at P-Tal are an attempt to revive the ‘Thathera’ metal craft which dates back to 18th-century Punjab.
It gained recognition in 2014 as the first Indian craft to be etched in UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.
Check out their range of products
here
.
2. The India Craft House
The brand works with over 2,000 artisans from across Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Puducherry and Ladakh.
Whether it’s dhurries, oil lamps or even piggy banks for kids, you are sure to find it here.
Check out their range of products
here
.
3. The India Craft Project
When founder Saumya Pankaj took a trip through six Indian states a few years ago, she thoroughly enjoyed the time she spent in craft clusters across these places.
She was intent on building a larger digital space where these crafts could coexist. This was the inception of ‘The India Craft Project’.
Check out their range of products
here
.
4. Jhappi
Through Jhappi’s unique model, beneficiaries across 38 NGOs in India feel a hug of hope when they are rewarded for their skills.
The duo help people with disabilities, women from low-income groups and more through their model.
Check out their range of products
here
.
5. Guddee
While growing up, founder Harita Singh’s haven was the time she spent with her dolls at home. She went on to start ‘Guddee’ as an ode to this idea.
Today, the brand’s collection of tea lights, wall hangings, home decor and more is arguably some of the most beautiful ones you will find.
Check out their range of products
here
.
6. Kaati
The journey of the brand started in 1928 with its earliest carpets being woven with 140 knots per square inch.
Weavers from Uttar Pradesh and local artisans are an integral part of the brand.
Check out their range of products
here
.
7. Minimal Indian
Founder Adrita Sarkar’s long stint in the fashion industry exposed her to the many facets of this glamorous world. She was intent on creating a brand rooted in minimalism.
Today, Adrita works closely with studio potters from Bengaluru to make ceramics and other products sold by the brand.
Check out their range of products
here
.
8. The Good Gift
Every time you buy something from the platform, you are doing your bit to empower a woman from an indigenous tribe in the Nilgiris.
Check out their range of products
here
.
