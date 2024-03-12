With the festival of colours around the corner, we’ve created a list of eco-friendly and non-toxic colours and healthy products that will help you play a responsible Holi this year.

1. Phool Natural Gulal Phool has exclusive chemical-free colours made from rich flowers, herbs, rice powder, and wheat powder. These colours smell good, are soft on the skin, and don’t leave permanent stains on clothes. Buy here.

2. Antarkranti Natural Holi Gulal Colour These colours are edible and eco-friendly — made from edible grade maize starch, tesu flowers, roses, marigolds, sandalwood, and food colours. The sale of these colours also provides livelihood and rehabilitation opportunities to prisoners. Buy here.

3. TWF Haute Organic, Herbal, Non-Toxic Holi Colour Combo These natural colours are made from wheat and corn flour, and tinged with cranberry, spinach, neem, henna, turmeric, beetroot, pomegranate and saffron. One set contains 75g each of yellow, pink and green gulal — which come in zipper bags. Buy here.

4. Auric Beverages Instant Ayurvedic Thandai Holi is incomplete without the iconic thandai beverage. This version contains almonds, cashews, pistachios, watermelon, muskmelon, khus khus, fennel, cardamom and saffron, making the drink perfect for better digestion. Buy here.

5. NutroActive Desi Ghee Keto Kaju Barfi This Keto barfi is an ‘ultra low-carb’ sweet that is free from gluten and sugar. The major ingredients are kaju, whey protein concentrate, desi ghee, erythritol, sorbitol, sucralose and milk powder. Buy here.

6. Abeer Natural Holi Colours Handcrafted by Bhil Tribals Made from ingredients like gagangiri rose petals, beetroot, and palash flowers, these colours are organic and safe on the skin. They are carefully prepared by members of the Bhil tribes in Rajasthan. Buy here.

7. Print Bharat Natural Holi Colour Sprays This brand offers refillable party poppers that contain natural dry gulal. These non-toxic colours are skin-friendly and come in a spray tin, which can be used to spread the colour over a large area — ideal for Holi parties and photoshoots! Buy here.

8. All Naturals Skin-friendly Herbal Holi Gulal These organic rangoli colours are non-irritable and are made of natural ingredients like flowers, leaves, spices and maize starch. They are made in collaboration with prisons and employ several former prisoners. Buy here.

9. Keeros Healthy Holi Gift Hamper with Card Their gift hamper contains snacks of three varieties — multigrain, multiseed, and quinoa. They are salted, sweet, and spiced, respectively. The items are roasted with almost no oil or processing and have no artificial colours or preservatives. Buy here.

10. Ghasitaram Gifts Holi Sweets Their pack contains preservative-free sweets like gujiyas, khaja, gujiya namkeen and bhakarwadi. The vacuum-free packaging helps the items have a better shelf life. Buy here.

11. Sau Rang Holi Hamper Gift Basket This handmade hamper consists of four packets of herbal gulal, two pichkaris, two fruit gulal packets, and two quick-fill self-seal balloon bundles. All products are safe for the skin and are made of starch, herbs, and permitted food-grade ingredients. Buy here.

