With the festival of colours around the corner, we’ve created a list of eco-friendly and non-toxic colours and healthy products that will help you play a responsible Holi this year.
1.
Phool Natural Gulal
Phool has exclusive chemical-free colours made from rich flowers, herbs, rice powder, and wheat powder. These colours smell good, are soft on the skin, and don’t leave permanent stains on clothes.
Buy
here
.
2. Antarkranti Natural Holi Gulal Colour
These colours are edible and eco-friendly — made from edible grade maize starch, tesu flowers, roses, marigolds, sandalwood, and food colours. The sale of these colours also provides livelihood and rehabilitation opportunities to prisoners.
Buy
here
.
3. TWF Haute Organic, Herbal, Non-Toxic Holi Colour Combo
These natural colours are made from wheat and corn flour, and tinged with cranberry, spinach, neem, henna, turmeric, beetroot, pomegranate and saffron. One set contains 75g each of yellow, pink and green
gulal
— which come in zipper bags.
Buy
here
.
4. Auric Beverages Instant Ayurvedic Thandai
Holi is incomplete without the iconic
thandai
beverage. This version contains almonds, cashews, pistachios, watermelon, muskmelon,
khus khus
, fennel, cardamom and saffron, making the drink perfect for better digestion.
Buy
here
.
5. NutroActive Desi Ghee Keto Kaju Barfi
This Keto
barfi
is an ‘ultra low-carb’ sweet that is free from gluten and sugar. The major ingredients are
kaju
, whey protein concentrate,
desi ghee
, erythritol, sorbitol, sucralose and milk powder.
Buy
here
.
6. Abeer Natural Holi Colours Handcrafted by Bhil Tribals
Made from ingredients like
gagangiri
rose petals, beetroot, and palash flowers, these colours are organic and safe on the skin. They are carefully prepared by members of the Bhil tribes in Rajasthan.
Buy
here
.
7. Print Bharat Natural Holi Colour Sprays
This brand offers refillable party poppers that contain natural dry
gulal
. These non-toxic colours are skin-friendly and come in a spray tin, which can be used to spread the colour over a large area — ideal for Holi parties and photoshoots!
Buy
here
.
8. All Naturals Skin-friendly Herbal Holi Gulal
These organic
rangoli
colours are non-irritable and are made of natural ingredients like flowers, leaves, spices and maize starch. They are made in collaboration with prisons and employ several former prisoners.
Buy
here
.
9. Keeros Healthy Holi Gift Hamper with Card
Their gift hamper contains snacks of three varieties — multigrain, multiseed, and quinoa. They are salted, sweet, and spiced, respectively. The items are roasted with almost no oil or processing and have no artificial colours or preservatives.
Buy
here
.
10. Ghasitaram Gifts Holi Sweets
Their pack contains preservative-free sweets like
gujiya
s,
khaja
,
gujiya
namkeen and
bhakarwadi
. The vacuum-free packaging helps the items have a better shelf life.
Buy
here
.
11. Sau Rang Holi Hamper Gift Basket
This handmade hamper consists of four packets of herbal
gulal
, two
pichkari
s, two fruit
gulal
packets, and two quick-fill self-seal balloon bundles. All products are safe for the skin and are made of starch, herbs, and permitted food-grade ingredients.
Buy
here
.
.