An impact idea creates profit with purpose, and build3 does this through a hybrid of models in their studio, including the flagship ‘build3 impact Accelerator’ (biA) programme.
The investments were made in Ziti, a gig workforce platform powered by lead generation; Citraverse, an elderly-care platform; 18startup, which empowers college students with entrepreneurial skills; Neokul, an AI-assisted platform for future-first skills and employability; and GoodLives, an AI-enabled mental health wellness platform.