Breakfast like a king…
We’ve grown up hearing the popular adage.
In India especially, this is taken very seriously; with an array of
desi
platters featuring lentils, fruits, fermented foods, and cooling drinks — centric to the produce grown in each region.
Today we explore what sets
desi
breakfasts apart from the rest of the world and why beginning your day with these meals is the healthy start you need.
Take for instance Kashmir’s
girda
(a traditional fermented Kashmiri bread) and
kahwa
, (a tropical beverage made of green tea leaves, saffron, cinnamon, cardamom and cloves).
Or the South Indian
puttu kadala
curry, which is a black gram dish that dates back to the 16th century when discarded rice would be used to make it.
Pic source: Chitra's Food Book
As we move westward, a Gujarati favourite is
khaman dhokla
, a spongy savoury cake made with gram flour.
In Eastern India, a popular breakfast staple is
chakuli
(fermented rice pancake).
Pic source: Kitchen Mai
With carbs, fats, protein, and fibre, one cannot deny that Indian breakfasts are a perfect example of a balanced meal.
Click
here
for recipes to the delicious breakfast meals mentioned in the map!
