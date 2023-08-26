Whether it is steamed idli, Gujarati snack panki; Parsi’s patra ni machchi, Assam’s bhapot diya maach or the elaborate Onam Sandhya from Kerala, the humble banana leaf has found its way into many cuisines.

Onam is one of the biggest festivals celebrated in Kerala. This year, the festivities have begun with much fervour and fanfare in the state.

Onam is celebrated by all Malayalis. It is celebrated for two reasons — one agrarian, the other mythology.

Onam is celebrated during the Malayalam month of Chingam, which is the harvest season. It is known as ‘Onakoythu’ or ‘Chingakoythu’ and is a time of big harvests for farmers.

At this time, Malayalis also welcome their beloved King Mahabali, whose other name is Maaveli, in a big way. It is said that such is his attachment to his subjects that every year, Maaveli makes a fabled visit to his kingdom.

This national festival of Kerala is held over 10 days, with each day carrying great significance, leading up to the final day of Thiruvonam. Here is a glimpse at the 10 days:

Festivities begin with Atham where people decorate their homes with beautiful flower arrangements called pookalam.

Atham

The focus on this day is cleanliness. Keralities spruce up their homes and add a second layer to their pookalam.

Chithira

The third day sees families shopping and gifting others new clothes, known as onakodi, and jewellery.

Chodhi

One of the most auspicious days of the festival, preparation for the onasadhya, or the Onam feast, begins.

Vishakam

The highlight of this day is the vallamkali, where teams battle it out on elaborately decorated snake boats with their synchronous rowing skills.

Anizham

This is the day when most families visit their ancestral homes and schools close for holidays.

Thriketta

Festivities gain steam with various native dance performances like the puli kali (artists bodies painted like animals) and thiruvathira kali (women dance around a pookalam).

Moolam

Many people also fix a florally adorned swing in their courtyards.

People make clay idols of Maaveli and Vamana and place them in the centre of the pookalam, which grows larger.

Pooradam

The eve of Onam includes the purchase of fresh vegetables and fruits for the grand sadhya the next day.

Uthradam

The final day sees grand celebrations with the sumptuous onasadhya and fireworks. The day starts early and people eat food on a plantain leaf laid on the floor.

Thiruvonam

.