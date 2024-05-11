1. Dilli Haat
A vibrant cultural complex in the city, many stalls serve juicy momos, but one stands out — MomoMia.
Food vlogger and Instagram influencer, Himanshu Sehgal (@MyYellowPlate), calls their chicken momos the “best momos in Delhi”.
2. Majnu ka Tilla
A small Tibetan settlement in Delhi, the place is renowned for its vibrant Tibetan culture and food.
Many small stalls serve delicious momos starting at just Rs 50.
However, if you are looking for a cafe setting, then Delhi’s foodie, Osheen Bansal, recommends her favourite spot — Kalsang Cafe.
3. Malviya NagarIn an interview with HT, actor Adaa Khan says she devours momos made by a place called Pemas in Malviya Nagar.While you are at the place, also give their chicken shyaphalay and chicken thenthuk a try; thank us later!
4. Yeti — The Himalayan KitchenFrom Tibetan, Nepalese, and Bhutanese cuisine, this place in Delhi is offering a wide range of momo options including jhol momos, Yeti special kothe momos, aloo momos, and Newari momos.
The place is local food influencer Manmeet Singh (@Foodzaggy) favourite and he recommends it to all momo lovers.
5. MoodBani Nanda, chef and founder of Miam Pâtisserie, described the place’s momos as “heavenly”. Run from a small home kitchen by a mother-daughter duo, Bani recommends trying out their smoked pork momos.
6. Hunger StrikeA delight for you if you enjoy eating tandoori momos, the place is located in Lajpat Nagar.A report by Lifestyle Asia says, “Their chicken Afghani momos and paneer tandoori momos are some of the juiciest momos you will ever have, so make sure to try these.”
7. Dolma Aunty Momo
Speaking of Momo and not mentioning the woman who introduced Delhi to Momos would be unfair.
Serving Delhi since the early 1990s, Dolma Tersing aka Dolma Aunty has been the go-to place for most Delhi residents.
8. Amar Jyoti Restaurant
Located in Sarojini Nagar, the restaurant is food influencer Sameer Bawa (@Spiceitupwithsam)’s go-to joint.
He calls the restaurant’s momos “Best tandoori chicken momo in Delhi.”