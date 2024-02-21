1. Gratitude Heritage
Steeped in history, this homestay has elegantly designed rooms that offer plenty of opportunities for rest and recreation.
If you happen to visit this property, do wander around and look for an iron money safe built into a thick bedroom wall. While the key has long been lost, the safe remains.
Location: 52, Rue Romain Rolland, Pondicherry India, 605001.
2. The House of Blue MangoesInspired by David Davidar’s book ‘The House of Blue Mangoes’, this quaint cottage is unmissable with its yellow walls.
This restored homestay is a perfect blend of European and South Indian architecture, and the story goes that it has been restored from ruins.Location: 11/13, St Theresa Lane, St Theresa St, M G Road Area, Puducherry, 605001.
3. Patricia Guest HouseIts proximity to the beach, Aurobindo Ashram, and the paper factory is a huge bonus.
The house is an heirloom that was purchased by the great-grandfather of a woman named Patricia. Since then the family has been managing the homestay.Location: 20/28 François Martin street, Puducherry, 605001.
4. Serenity House
Located in the White Town of Pondicherry, this property utilises design elements to harness the natural light and airflow.
The property is situated a stone’s throw from the beach, the main bazaar area, Mission Street, and Sri Aurobindo Ashram.
Location: Viratipatu, Heritage Town, Puducherry, Union Territory of Puducherry, India, 605001.
5. Villa Kalifie
This property is located in the heart of town. However, the street where the property is located is in a quiet neighbourhood.
The homestay is within walking distance of all of Puducherry’s main attractions.
Location: 67, VOC St, M G Road Area, Puducherry, 605001.
6. Villa MeenaSituated in the French Quarters, Villa Meena is a simple bed and breakfast place, which gives its guests the option of unwinding with a good book.
It is located in the White Town and one can access the beach easily from the property. You could even borrow a cycle and explore the city on wheels.Location: 8, Suffren St, White Town, Puducherry, 605001.
7. The Wildflowers of Walden
This apartment-style building offers a couple of private rooms for guests. The rooms are cosy and well-designed with elegant linen and matching curtains.
There is a foliage-like theme throughout the space with plenty of framed photos, illustrations, and even the paisley and leaf patterns in the rugs and bed linen.
Location: Saint Theresa Street 49, 605001 Pondicherry, India.
8. Lotus StudioLocated in the middle of a garden with a large fish pond, Lotus Studio is perfect if you are looking to get away from the bustle of the city.The private garden area has seating set amidst beautiful greens.Location: 201/5 Skandavan, Edayanchavadi Rd C/O Auroville Po, Auroville, India, 605101.
9. A La Villa CreoleAround 5 km from the airport, the rooms at this homestay come with a private bath and some even have balconies which open to beautiful scenic views.
It is a great place for those who love art and architecture, and they also offer cars and bikes on hire if you wish to explore the neighbourhood.Location: 50, La Bourdonnais St, White Town, Puducherry, 605001.
10. La Maison Radha
Located in White Town, La Maison Radha is one of the best-rated homestays in Puducherry.
This property has themed bedrooms, decked in murals and colours of the different cultural elements of the city.
Guests can avail of various facilities, which include, ayurvedic massage treatment, yoga, and cooking classes.
Location: 23, Thillai Maistry Street, Puducherry, 605001.