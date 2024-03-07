1. Capella Forest Retreat
A three-room homestay located on a private, forested hill in Parra, Goa, offers a luxurious summer experience.
The property surrounded by greenery is a perfect choice for nature lovers as the beaches like Anjuna, Assagao and Vagator are just a five-minute drive away.
2. Casa MenezesThe 300-year-old ancestral home of the ‘de Menezes’ family in Panaji is replete with teak, oak, and rosewood carved antique furniture, original art, and virtuoso regal interiors, combined with all the modern amenities.
3. The Secret Garden GoaThe 200-year-old ancestral home of the Menezes family in Saligao serves as the perfect spot to relax and experience the typical Goan life and culture.The beach is just a 10-minute drive away, and the St Alex Church and MOG — India’s largest privately-owned art space — are both just a kilometre away from the property.
4. O Abrigo
The heritage homestay is one of the few remaining ancestral quarters in Panjim.
The place offers lavishly spacious rooms with unique artworks and antiques, ideal for an indoorsy summer plan.
5. Bertha’s Riverview
A beautiful river view cottage nestled in the quieter and serene part of Tivim, the house is over two generations old.
It has a private front porch and a spacious garden where one can experience the morning sun and a pleasant riverside environment, and even indulge in fishing.
6. Cancio’s HouseA family-run boutique guesthouse, it is situated on the grounds of an over 500-year-old ancestral house in the serene and picturesque Aldona.Home-cooked meals, some over a wood fire, are a culinary delight to those who wish to sample authentic Goan cuisine.
7. Olaulim Backyards
The Olaulim Backyards is a mid-range to luxury homestay, located near the Mandovi backwaters in Goa.
The peaceful backwaters and quiet village lanes provide the perfect opportunity to indulge in some gentle outdoor activities.
8. Miss Jenny’s Homestay
A beautiful, cosy homestay in a quaint village in Goa close to Calangute and Candolim beaches. The 100-year-old Portuguese mansion offers two spacious rooms and lets guests enjoy the coastal charm.
9. Mangaal FarmstayThe farmhouse, located on 250 acres of the fertile tropical landscape is an idyllic homestay in Quepem, Goa.It is also a thriving farm that seeks to connect local culture with balanced well-being through eco-friendly practices and traditional food.
10. Casa Susegad
Set on one and a half acres of grounds, it is a luxuriously restored heritage villa with extravagantly colourful interiors.
The property is surrounded by jungle and beautiful landscapes, and is available to book either as individual rooms or as a whole house rental.