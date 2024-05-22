The Indian Government created the Valley of Flowers National Park in 1982. In 2005, it was recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Flowers bloom on both sides of the trek and snow-capped mountains sit peacefully in the background, adding to the trek’s aura.Base camp: GovindghatDifficulty level: Easy – Moderate
2. Kashmir Great Lakes Trek
It’s a challenging trek with long trekking days, steep climbs, and not many accessible exit points. The first day is especially challenging, covering some 3,000 ft in six to seven hours.Base camp: NaranagDifficulty level: Moderate – Hard
3. Beas Kund Trek
One of Manali’s more famous trekking routes, this one takes you right to the source of the Beas river.
The lake also tapers off into smaller streams and waterfalls, complemented by mountains and rolling hills, making the trek truly worth your while.Base camp: DhundiDifficulty level: Easy – Moderate
4. Hampta Pass Trek
In the span of a few steps, this hike takes trekkers from Kullu Valley’s lush greenery to Lahaul’s arid, barren landscape.
In four days, trekkers go from an altitude of 6,000 ft to 14,000 ft. The pass-crossing day can drag on for almost nine hours.Base camp: JobraDifficulty level: Easy – Moderate
5. Bhrigu Lake Trek
This lake area comes with a rich mythology, known to be the spot where Maharishi Bhrigu sat in meditation. The peaks of the Pir Panjal and Dhauladhar mountains frame the backdrop.
This trek is great for beginners as it reaches an altitude of 14,000 ft, and guarantees a thrilling experience.Base camp: ManaliDifficulty level: Easy – Moderate
6. Pin Parvati Pass
This one is for more seasoned trekkers, who have spent years building their skill and stamina. The trek brings with it much adventure and excitement.
You’ll be crossing spectacular landscapes, from forests to meadows, and the Buddhist villages in the Spiti region. You can also experience much variety in terms of flora and fauna here.Base camp: KazaDifficulty level: Hard – Expert
7. Gaumukh Tapovan Trek
This trek allows you to see Mt Shivling up close, from base to summit. The trail moves close to the Greater Himalayas through the Gangotri National Park.Base camp: GangotriDifficulty level: Moderate – Hard
8. Markha Valley Trek
The Markha River Valley in Hemis National Park is an excellent slice of the Ladakhi landscape. The trek is exciting and full of adventure, including several river crossings and the Kongmaru La pass crossing.Base camp: ChillingDifficulty level: Moderate – Hard
9. Kinner Kailash Trek
Pic source: Instagram: Laksh Puri
It also offers views of the Raldang and Jorkanden peaks. It is detailed by the Indo-Tibetan border and the Dhauladhar range.Base camp: CharangDifficulty level: Hard – Expert
10. Panpatia Col Trek
It’s a snow-covered trek which connects Badrinath to Kedarnath, taking you over glaciers and passes. It is one of the highest passes in the Himalayas.Base camp: JoshimathDifficulty level: Expert