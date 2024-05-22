1. The Valley of Flowers Trek

The Indian Government created the Valley of Flowers National Park in 1982. In 2005, it was recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Flowers bloom on both sides of the trek and snow-capped mountains sit peacefully in the background, adding to the trek’s aura. Base camp: Govindghat Difficulty level: Easy – Moderate

2. Kashmir Great Lakes Trek

It’s a challenging trek with long trekking days, steep climbs, and not many accessible exit points. The first day is especially challenging, covering some 3,000 ft in six to seven hours. Base camp: Naranag Difficulty level: Moderate – Hard

3. Beas Kund Trek

One of Manali’s more famous trekking routes, this one takes you right to the source of the Beas river.

The lake also tapers off into smaller streams and waterfalls, complemented by mountains and rolling hills, making the trek truly worth your while. Base camp: Dhundi Difficulty level: Easy – Moderate

4. Hampta Pass Trek

In the span of a few steps, this hike takes trekkers from Kullu Valley’s lush greenery to Lahaul’s arid, barren landscape.

In four days, trekkers go from an altitude of 6,000 ft to 14,000 ft. The pass-crossing day can drag on for almost nine hours. Base camp: Jobra Difficulty level: Easy – Moderate

5. Bhrigu Lake Trek

This lake area comes with a rich mythology, known to be the spot where Maharishi Bhrigu sat in meditation. The peaks of the Pir Panjal and Dhauladhar mountains frame the backdrop.

This trek is great for beginners as it reaches an altitude of 14,000 ft, and guarantees a thrilling experience. Base camp: Manali Difficulty level: Easy – Moderate

6. Pin Parvati Pass

This one is for more seasoned trekkers, who have spent years building their skill and stamina. The trek brings with it much adventure and excitement.

You’ll be crossing spectacular landscapes, from forests to meadows, and the Buddhist villages in the Spiti region. You can also experience much variety in terms of flora and fauna here. Base camp: Kaza Difficulty level: Hard – Expert

7. Gaumukh Tapovan Trek

This trek allows you to see Mt Shivling up close, from base to summit. The trail moves close to the Greater Himalayas through the Gangotri National Park. Base camp: Gangotri Difficulty level: Moderate – Hard

8. Markha Valley Trek

The Markha River Valley in Hemis National Park is an excellent slice of the Ladakhi landscape. The trek is exciting and full of adventure, including several river crossings and the Kongmaru La pass crossing. Base camp: Chilling Difficulty level: Moderate – Hard

9. Kinner Kailash Trek

Pic source: Instagram: Laksh Puri

It also offers views of the Raldang and Jorkanden peaks. It is detailed by the Indo-Tibetan border and the Dhauladhar range. Base camp: Charang Difficulty level: Hard – Expert

10. Panpatia Col Trek

It’s a snow-covered trek which connects Badrinath to Kedarnath, taking you over glaciers and passes. It is one of the highest passes in the Himalayas. Base camp: Joshimath Difficulty level: Expert

.