When cricket sensation Virat Kohli swears by a chole bhature outlet, we blindly accept it.
In a recent interview with a food and travel platform, Kohli raved about the delectable chole bhature served at ‘Civil Lines Wala’ – a haunt in Sector 15 of Gurugram.
2. Nand Di Hatti
Here’s some great news for all those who like to stay away from onions and garlic in food because of religious and dietary preferences!
This chole bhature spot tucked in Delhi’s Sardar Bazaar claims they can make the best chole without these two ingredients.The outlet was started by Nand Lal Makkar after fleeing to Delhi following the Partition of 1947.
3. Rama Chole Bhature
Virat Kohli also praised this outlet on Jail Road, in an interview, claiming, “Hands down they are the best chole bhature I have tasted. You should go and have it fresh.”
4. Sita Ram Diwan Chand
In a sprawling place like Delhi where numerous chole bhature eateries have marked their territory, continuing to be the ‘best’ is a feat to be proud of.
The story goes that the brand was started by a duo, Shri Sita Ramji and Shri Diwan Chandji, who came to India after the Partition and would sell the snack on a bicycle.
5. Bhogal Chole Bhature Wala
The MasterChef India 2016 finalist and author, Sadaf Hussain, proclaimed his love for the chole bhature here.
In an interview with Conde Nast, he said, “I love places, especially food joints that are non-pretentious, and this one reeks of simplicity and really solid homestyle food.”
6. Chache Di Hatti
“The place does not have any competition,” says Aayush Sapra, an Indian food blogger whose videos chronicle the city’s best eating haunts.
Kawal Kishor Saluja, the second-generation owner of the shop once shared in an interview with The Indian Express that actor Amitabh Bachchan would often frequent the place.
7. Manohar Dhaba
So famous is the place’s Japani samosas that it even made it to a Japanese news publication!Since 1924, the eatery’s snack has been its selling point. But, the chole bhature is as popular and determined not to be left behind.
In fact, as the owner mentions, celebrity chef Ranveer Brar too loves it and frequents the outlet.
8. Kwality Restaurant
The story goes that it was a gentleman Peshori Lal Lamba who came to Delhi from Lahore in 1940 and started an outlet serving ice cream, sandwiches, and puddings.
Eventually, however, the place’s identity came to be the butter-soft chole bhature that Lamba would prepare using a recipe he learned from a halwai.The place has found love in a wide diaspora of people from actors to politicians with Rahul Gandhi frequenting it as well!