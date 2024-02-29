Located on the Konkan coast, Velas Beach is a popular eco-tourism site. Every year between February and April, tourists flock to witness freshly hatched Olive Ridley turtles emerge from their eggs and move towards the Arabian Sea.
Kovalam, Kerala
With three adjacent pristine beaches, Kovalam is popular among tourists for its shallow waters and low tidal waves that make it ideal for sea bathing and an evening stroll along the beach.
Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu
Settled at the confluence of the Bay of Bengal, the Arabian Sea, and the Indian Ocean, here, tourists can witness the varied hues of the waters of the three merging into one to form a unique palette. It is truly a sight to behold!
Nargol, Gujarat
Spread over an area of 16 km, this serene beach is one of the unexplored spots in Gujarat. Surrounded by lush palm trees, it boasts stretches of sand dotted with casuarinas trees, making it a perfect place for leisure walks.
Dapoli, Maharashtra
Located in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district, Dapoli is known for its serene beaches, historical monuments, adventurous water sports, Konkan delicacies, and more. This hidden gem once served as a military camp for the British.
Agonda, Goa
Situated within the Canacona region of South Goa, Agonda is famous for its pristine beach and clean sand. Known as the silent beach, it is a perfect getaway for those who want to spend time amidst peaceful surroundings.
St Mary’s Island, Karnataka
Located in Karnataka’s Udupi, St Mary’s Islands are a set of four small islands in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Malpe in the same district. It is also known as Coconut Island and is famous for its distinctive geological formation of columnar rhyolitic lava.
Poovar Island, Kerala
Situated roughly 12 km from Kovalam beach, Poovar Island is a stunning stretch of golden sands where the backwaters meet the Arabian Sea. It is considered a paradise for tropical beach lovers.