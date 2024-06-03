Remember the joy of riding your first bicycle? For many Indians, that bicycle was an ‘Atlas’.
This iconic brand, known for its durability and affordability, became a symbol of childhood freedom and adventure.
Janki Das Kapur from Haryana was the man behind giving India this affordable cycle, creating uncountable memories.
Atlas Cycle Industries (ACIL) was born in 1951 inside a tin shed in Sonepat, Haryana.
In 1952, after a year of rigorous work, Kapur produced the first bicycle and set up a 25-acre factory. The factory produced 12,000 cycles in its first year, marking the beginning of Atlas’s success.
In 1958, Atlas debuted internationally, exporting to countries like the Middle East, Myanmar, and South Africa.
By 2004, it exported to 50 countries and had a domestic dealer network of 4,000. These impressive sales boosted Atlas's market share, making it one of India’s largest cycle manufacturers.
In the beginning, Kapur kept the cycle models basic to help millions move from place to place. Once Atlas became a household name, they introduced the ‘Rebel’ adventure bike, followed by the 10-gear Atlas Concorde.
In 1978, Atlas launched India’s first racing cycle, becoming the official supplier for the 1982 Delhi Asian Games.
To manage growing operations, Kapur set up more units in Sahibabad, Rasoi, and Gurugram, reaching a manufacturing capacity of 40 lakh cycles per year by 2020.
Surviving fierce competition from domestic and international players was challenging. As the middle class grew, many could afford cars or motorcycles.
The first major issue arose in the early 2000s with family feuds, splitting the company into three divisions. They enlisted celebrities like Sunil Shetty, Sania Mirza, and Abhinav Bindra to endorse their cycles.
The next setback came with the shutdown of the Malanpur plant in Madhya Pradesh, followed by the Sonepat plant in 2018. The pandemic dealt the final blow.
Despite the downturn, CEO N.P. Singh Rana hopes to revive the company by raising funds through land sales.
“Demand is not a problem; the market is very good. We have a strong dealer and supplier base. We are a 70-year-old brand and well-accepted in the market. We will bounce back,” he told PTI on 5 June 2020.
As many hope and pray that the company pedals their way back into our lives, we can all be grateful to Janki Das Kapur for making vehicle ownership a reality for every class in India.