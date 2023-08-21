A traditional dish,
litti chokha
might just be the spicy food you need to satisfy your cravings. It is roasted black chickpea flour (
sattu
) served with a simple veggie mash.
Litti Chokha of Patna Junction, Bihar
The sweet rubbery
halwa
is a dry fruit-loaded sweet dish that you cannot miss when you are at Kozhikode Railway Station.
Kozhikode Halwa of Kozhikode Railway Station, Kerala
Slow-brewed, this black tea of Assam is prepared with a generous amount of sugar. It is also said to improve immunity and aid digestion.
Lal Chah of Guwahati Railway Station, Assam
Another gem of a dish that you cannot miss is
rava dosa
at Chennai Central. This popular South-Indian breakfast item is made using semolina, cumin, ginger, coriander leaves and green chillies.
Rava Dosa of Chennai Central, Tamil Nadu
Made of flattened rice, tossed in onion, green chillies, peanuts, and spices, the dish is an instant favourite for many.
Kanda Poha of Ratlam Junction, Madhya Pradesh
The dish is fresh fish dipped in lip-smacking curry paste, served with rice and salad.
Fish Curry, Tatanagar Junction, Jharkhand
An emotional snack for most in North India,
kadhi kachori
is a soupy dish primarily made with curd and buttermilk. It is made of
urad dal
and served with green chilli on the side.
Kadhi Kachori of Ajmer Junction, Rajasthan
While many consider
pakoda
a monsoon delicacy, Bareilly’s
moong dal
ones can be enjoyed at any time of the year. Served with green chutney, it is a delicious snack.
Moong Dal Pakoda of Bareilly Junction, Uttar Pradesh
The pride of Punjab,
lassi
is generally served in earthenware with generous amounts of sugar. The one served at this station is sure to win your tastebuds as well as your heart.
Lassi of Amritsar Junction, Punjab
At this station, you cannot miss Bengal’s well-known sweet dish,
sandesh,
made out of milk and sugar, or sometimes jaggery.
Sandesh of Howrah Junction, West Bengal
