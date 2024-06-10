“I did not know what to do when the bullying (in school) started. I started to push myself into a shell,” she recalls.
Under her foundation, she initiated a project called ‘Kitape Katha Koi’, which translates to ‘books speak’, to make books available to every child in her village. The free community library helps nearly 100 children from nearby villages and tea estates access and read Assamese, Hindi, and English books.
The library has books on various subjects and themes such as gender, sexuality, mental health, climate justice, ability, feminism, and minority rights. It started with 600 books and has now grown to have a collection of over 2,000 books.