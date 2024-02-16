Here are five such innovations that champion artificial intelligence to solve the most common problems Indians face.
1. Using AI to fix potholes
When Dipen Babariya encountered a road full of potholes, he channelled his angst into developing an AI-based software that examines road health.
RoadMetrics, a Bengaluru-based startup, has already analysed over 50,000 km of roads in India.
2. Using AI to keep soldiers warm
Engineers Neel Panchal and Khushboo Patel have built an AI-powered smart jacket made of graphene.It helps soldiers stay warm and comfortable even in the harshest of climates by providing optimal warmth to them.
Since this is subjective, AI comes into play to learn the wearer’s personal preferences in different settings within a short period and then begins to adjust to their comfortable temperature.
3. Using AI to provide healthcare in rural areas
Dr (Maj) Satish Somayya Jeevannavar launched AiSteth, a digital stethoscope that records and analyses patient heart sounds.
This can be interpreted by professionals across cities to detect which patients need critical attention and thus provide affordable rural healthcare.
4. Using AI to protect soil
Jaisimha Rao’s AI-powered spot spray robots selectively spray agrochemicals only on the plant, thus limiting chemical pollution of the soil and the farm’s ecosystems.
So far, more than 500 farmers in Maharashtra and Karnataka have adopted the technology.
5. Using AI to regain mobility
John Ignatius Kujur’s AI-powered Exoskeleton uses sensor-based feedback & real-time monitoring to help the disabled gradually regain mobility.
It essentially acts as a mobility device for the wearer and assists in recovering the gait pattern of the person naturally, besides assisting them in the rehabilitation process.