Cover pic credits:Instagram: Top: Agri Joy Bottom: Pindfresh
Hydroponics involves placing plants in a growing medium, with a nutrient solution containing essential minerals pumped directly to the roots of the plant.
In aquaponics, the plants are placed in a tank setup, which also has certain species of fish. The ammonia in the fish waste is released into the water, prompting the growth of bacteria. The bacteria convert the ammonia into nitrates and nitrites, which then become nutrients for the plants.
Since hydroponics works to inhibit the growth of bacteria, the temperature of the set-up is lower and the setup is sterile.
Since aquaponics depends on bacteria for the plant to get its nutrients, the temperatures are such that the growth of the bacteria is encouraged.
Hydroponic systems are faster. Aquaponic systems are slower as it takes a month for the nitrifying bacteria, which are integral to breaking down the fish waste, to develop.
Hydroponic systems are more cost-effective compared to aquaponic systems since the former does not require a growing medium while the latter involves the cost of purchasing fish and growing beds.
Since hydroponics involves chemical nutrient beds, the system needs to be unloaded from time to time due to the chemical buildup.
Aquaponics does not require the water to be changed frequently as the system deploys natural nutrients.
Hydroponics systems are more beginner-friendly. Aquaponics systems require close monitoring to maintain the fine balance between the fish, bacteria and the plants.
The chance of the plants being affected by root rot in hydroponics systems is more common. In aquaponics, the growth of microbes provides immunity to the plants and thus prevents the growth of fungus on the roots.