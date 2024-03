Next came the monsoon ad, “Pitter-patter, pick-a, pack-a Amul butter”, and an ad about the Kolkata hartals of 1960s with the slogan “Bread without Amul — cholbe na, cholbe na ”. This was a clever play on the slogans of the processions, “ Cholbe na! ” (or “Will not do!”), the ad drew a smile from Bengalis across the country.