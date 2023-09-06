1. Visakhapatnam to Araku ValleyAraku is a heavenly destination located around 100 km from Vizag and it also houses the Tribal Museum which showcases handicrafts by indigenous tribes.
If you start early enough, enjoy the breathtaking sunrise against the hills of the Eastern Ghats and a hearty South Indian breakfast on the way.
2. Shillong to CherrapunjeeA drive from Shillong to Cherrapunjee lets you get a glimpse of Ward’s Lake, a horseshoe-shaped artificial pool.
Also keep an eye out for Shillong Peak, the Wah Kaba Waterfalls, and the Dainthlen Falls.
3. Bengaluru to OotyWith its 36 hairpin bends, this trip provides views of both the Western and Eastern ghats, as well as breathtaking views of the Nilgiris.
The transition from Bengaluru’s Victorian architecture and palatial views to the serene greenery of Ooty — Queen of the Hills — is a drive for the books.
4. Chandigarh to KasolKasol is known for its stunning treks and delicious Israeli food. In fact, a favourite activity for many North Indians is to drive to Kasol and rest at a stream near the rope bridge in Chalal village.
It’s a quiet spot and you’ll almost always find solace here.
5. Delhi to ParwanooAsk any Delhiite what’s so special about Parwanoo, a hill station and they’ll tell you about the orchards that transport you to a different world altogether.
The place is also home to Himachal’s biggest wholesale market, in case you have plans to stop and buy your grocery stock.
6. Delhi to Morni HillsDon’t miss out on visiting the Thakur Dwar temple, where carvings dating back to the 7th century have been found.
The Morni Hills meanwhile attract birds of several species — Wallcreepers, Crested Kingfishers, Bar-tailed Treecreepers, Blue Peafowls, Kalij Pheasants, Red Junglefowls, and even the Grey Francolin.
7. Mumbai-Pune ExpresswayCertainly among India’s busiest roads, the Mumbai-Pune Expressway is a relief for Mumbaikars who can travel from Kalamboli to Kiwale in Pune in just two hours.
The highways, tunnels and passes and the glorious Sahyadri mountain ranges make the drive fascinating.
8. Old Silk RouteThe route is known to have fostered trade between Lhasa in Tibet and India, and winds through the Jelep La Pass in Sikkim.
However, while there are other modern routes for trade today, the Old Silk Route remains one of the most scenic in the country.Nathang Valley, one of the spots you’ll pass by on your drive, is a hub of waterfalls. Stop by and click some stunning pictures!