As ‘Ammaji’ In ‘Panchayat’, 75-YO Abha Sharma Shows That Dreams Don’t Have an Age Limit

Ever since childhood, Abha Sharma dreamed of becoming an actor. Her family's disapproval led her to pursue a teaching career instead. She started acting at the age of 54, and is winning hearts as 'Ammaji' in the web series 'Panchayat'.

The saying ‘age is just a number’ is widely known and accepted, and people have proven time and time again that age is, in fact, just a number.

Abha Sharma’s life story also shows that there is no right age to live your dreams. Growing up, the 75-year-old only had one dream — to become an actor.

Advertisement

However, her parents were strongly against it. Accepting her fate, especially her mother’s disapproval, Abha decided to quit her dream and become a teacher instead.

Life took a different turn for Abha when she developed a gum infection and lost her teeth at just 35 years of age. To make things tougher, at 45 years of age, she developed a rare condition that made her limbs shiver.

However, nothing reduced the zeal that Abha had for life. At 54, when her mother passed away, she decided to give her acting dream another chance. Her journey started at a theatre in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

She was greatly praised for her acting which gave her the confidence to try her luck in Mumbai. She got roles in small ads before bagging the role of ‘Amma Ji’ in the web series, Panchayat. Her role and performance has been greatly appreciated by the audiences.

In an interview with The New Indian Express, she said, “If you are passionate about anything, even a little bit, pursue it. I really hope God helps every artist the way he helped me.”

(Edited by Padmashree Pade)



