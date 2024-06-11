With This Farmer’s Patented Grow Bags, You Don’t Need to Worry About Watering Your Plants

At 78, Eyyo Kuriakose from Kottayam, Kerala, has developed a patented, durable grow bag with an integrated drip irrigation system, which he claims reduces water usage and enhances crop health.

In the lush landscapes of Malabar, amidst sprawling coffee, cocoa, and rubber plantations, Eyyo Kuriakose’s passion for farming blossomed. Growing up, he spent countless hours assisting his father and grandfather on their farm, an experience that sowed the seeds of a lifetime commitment to agriculture.

Now at 78, Eyyo has witnessed significant shifts in farming practices, driven by alarming changes in soil quality and increased pest attacks, which have impacted the quality and quantity of produce.

This observation kindled in Eyyo a deep interest in organic farming, pushing him to explore sustainable and healthier methods of crop cultivation. Unlike conventional practices that often rely heavily on chemical inputs, organic farming presents a harmonious alternative, promising a return to eco-friendly practices without sacrificing productivity.

Eyyo’s approach was always to stay abreast with the latest agricultural innovations, adapting and implementing new methods that could support the environment and yield healthy crops.

This Kottayam resident made the switch to organic farming after relocating to Nedumkandam, driven by a commitment to avoid inorganic vegetables commonly available in markets. Starting with basic gardening using standard grow bags, he soon discovered the limitations of these products — they were prone to tearing and decayed within a few months.

Determined to find a solution, he embarked on a journey to create a better grow bag that wasn’t just durable but also integrated a clever drip irrigation system.

Eyyo’s patented grow bags.

His efforts led to the creation of a patented grow bag that claims to transform the way vegetables are grown. These specially designed bags require only two litres of water to nourish the plants effectively, making them not only water-efficient but also cost-effective. Additionally, the innovative design of these grow bags reduces the risk of bacterial and fungal infections, ensuring healthier plant growth.

The impact of these durable grow bags could be significant in promoting sustainable agriculture practices. By reducing water usage and enhancing the longevity of the grow materials, these bags represent a step forward in solving some of the persistent challenges in vegetable farming.

An organic journey leading to a patented grow bag

Eyyo was first introduced to organic farming while still in Malabar, where he experimented with natural fertilisers to determine what worked best for various crops. After relocating to Nedumkandam, he expanded his organic farming practices to include livestock. On his three-acre farm, cows and goats coexist with vegetables. He notes that cow dung serves as an excellent fertiliser.

“I didn’t like consuming the vegetables that were available in the market. Reading about the ill effects of consuming food with pesticides prompted me to start growing them myself,” Eyyo tells The Better India.

While grow bags are typically used for indoor farming, the septuagenarian decided to try them outdoors. His initial experiments with traditional plastic grow bags were unsatisfactory. Concurrently, he was concerned about the rampant disposal of plastic bottles. This led him to wonder — could a plastic bottle be used to water his plants slowly, mimicking a drip irrigation system? The answer he discovered was a resounding yes.

He initially began by modifying traditional plastic grow bags, making holes to add water. However, these bags didn’t last long. After months of trials, he found his solution in silpaulin — a durable, waterproof material.

Eyyo with his patented grow bag.

“I wanted the bag to thrive in all weather conditions while keeping pests at bay. Grow bags are one of the most effective methods to grow vegetables and I wanted to make it even better. I designed the bag in such a way that it needs less water and provides a good harvest,” shares Eyyo.

The rectangular grow bag features two large holes on the top for plastic bottles and smaller holes on the bottom and sides for excess water drainage. It is spacious enough to allow plants to grow freely. To use it, you fill a water bottle, turn it upside down, and quickly place it in the hole to prevent leakage. The farmer advises ensuring no air enters the bottle while pressing it into the soil. This method ensures that water is directed precisely to the roots.

“It reduces water wastage and secures a consistent supply of moisture to the plant roots. All you need to do is leave the bottle after inserting. The water will slowly percolate as per the requirement. I generally use a one-litre bottle, which suffices for at least a week,” explains Eyyo.

This also provides an optimum use of plastic water bottles. “If many use this method, we can prevent many plastic bottles from ending up in landfills,” he adds.

Eyyo prepares a special mix for his grow bags. He starts by ploughing some topsoil and mixing in some lime powder (kummayam). He then leaves this mixture out in the sun for 10 days, regularly sprinkling water on it.

Meanwhile, he prepares another mixture using powdered cow dung, powdered bone meal (ellupodi), neem press cake (vep pinnakku), groundnut cake (kadala pinnakku), trichoderma, and super phosphate or mussoorie phos.

This mixture is stirred daily for six to seven days, with water added periodically. Finally, the two mixtures are combined and transferred to the grow bag.

The grow bag is designed so that the mixture does not come into direct contact with the soil beneath, effectively preventing bacterial and fungal infections from spreading. Eyyo shares that this grow bag is patented and much more durable than standard ones, lasting at least six to seven years, and potentially even longer when used in home gardens.

Each bag is priced at Rs 100.

The grow bags use a clever method of drip irrigation.

In addition to these grow bags, Eyyo has developed a UV sheet that can protect crops from harsh weather conditions.

In addition to being an innovative farmer, Eyyo is a generous teacher who loves to share his knowledge. Although he has reduced his farming activities with age, he is always happy to host visitors and provide tips on organic farming. “It’s very important to consume organic food. Be mindful of what you’re eating; try to grow some basic vegetables at home. Use neem as a fertiliser for your kitchen garden,” he concludes.



Edited by Pranita Bhat; Images Courtesy Eyyo Kuriakose