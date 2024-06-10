Are the Spices in Your Kitchen Adulterated? 5 Easy Home Tests To Find Out

Artificial colours in turmeric powder, papaya seeds in pepper -- spices in our kitchen could be adulterated. Here's how to ensure food safety at home.

The essence of any Indian meal lies in its spices. However, many spices that we buy from the market can contain impurities. Manufacturers often add colouring, flour, and even harmful chemicals to enhance the appearance of the spices.

If you want to ensure that you are cooking with the best quality, here are some simple steps that you can try to test your spices at home.

1. Chilli Powder: A common spice used in almost every dish, the purity of chilli powder can be checked by mixing it with water. Pure chilli powder will float for a while and then slowly start to dissolve. Adulterated chilli powder will start descending immediately, leaving red streaks of colour.

2. Hing (Asafoetida): To test hing, place it over the stove. Pure hing should immediately catch fire and burn with a bright flame. Hing mixed with resin will not catch fire as quickly.

3. Cumin: Rub the seeds vigorously on the palm of your hand. If the seeds leave a black residue, then they are adulterated.

4. Black Pepper: Black pepper is often mixed with papaya seeds. Good quality black pepper will sink when placed in water, but adulterated black pepper will have papaya seeds floating on top.

5. Turmeric Powder: Another common ingredient in Indian kitchens, pure turmeric powder will settle down slowly when dissolving in water. Turmeric powder often has artificial colouring. In that case, it will mix easily, leaving a dark yellow colour.

Testing the purity of your spices ensures the quality of your cooking and the health of your loved ones. Happy cooking!



