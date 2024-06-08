How Myntra’s End of Reason Sale Is Empowering Delivery Partners & Augmenting Their Incomes

With the support of Myntra's MENSA network, which enhances last-mile delivery through local partners, many delivery personnel can dream bigger and achieve their goals during the busy EORS (End of Reason Sale).

When you love what you do, work doesn’t seem quite a chore. One of the lucky few who attests by this adage is Manoj, a delivery partner with Myntra. Hailing from Etawah in Uttar Pradesh, the 40-year-old has spent the last decade of his life with the fashion e-commerce company.

He says his work has been his solace in good times and bad, helping him weather personal adversities. Introduced to Myntra during his stint at a courier company, which earlier handled shipments for Myntra, he switched after he found that it would help him rise professionally and financially.

Starting his work at 8 AM every morning, Manoj has been delivering more than 70 packages every day. Besides daily work, what he looks forward to the most are the event days, as they provide a massive opportunity for income augmentation.

Having been a part of almost all the editions of EORS (End of Reason Sale), currently in its 20th edition, these sale days have played a huge part in him being able to buy a new house. Despite the need for extra working hours and almost 20 to 30 extra deliveries per day during this time, his enthusiasm doesn’t wane, as he dreams of buying another house in the next few years.

While Myntra’s EORS offers best of deals to its customers, the event also serves as an opportunity for the entire delivery ecosystem, comprising thousands of Kirana partners, to augment their income.

An opportunity for income augmentation

Myntra Extended Network for Service Augmentation (MENSA), the Kirana program, launched in April 2017, is an initiative aimed at reaching customers in every nook and corner of the country. To do that, Myntra has tied up with the neigbourhood kirana shop owners across the country.

These last-mile delivery agents can be your milk supplier, grocery store owner, or mobile repair shop owner among others. Recruiting such agents has two advantages — being a local to the area, they know the surroundings well and customers too have a familiar face delivering their orders.

They store the goods in their shops and deliver them either before or after they open the store or in the afternoons, not affecting their business while getting a second income stream. During event days like the EORS, as the number of orders see a significant jump , it results in tangible monetary benefits.

This network has allowed Myntra to expand its reach to over 19,000 pin codes across the country.

Dreaming of a brighter future

While it has provided thousands of delivery partners l an opportunity to give the an enhanced life for their family and children, it is also helping young delivery partners dream bigger and be the providers for their families. .

Usha, a delivery partner at the All Women Dexter, a load processing centre that helps with location-wise sorting of shipments and assigning them to delivery partners, in Ghaziabad is using this income to pursue her college education. All her extra hours on the ground are to fulfill her dream of getting a white-collar job.

Over the past seven years, the MENSA network has helped thousands of people like Usha and Manoj with an opportunity to envision a brighter future.

With the money that he will save, Manoj dreams of buying another house, as the earlier one he purchased was with his brother. His work has empowered him to dream bigger and reach for a better life. From delivering packages on a bicycle earlier, today, he delivers them on a shiny motorcycle. He is proof that one can achieve their goals with dedication, persistence and hard work.

As you check the website for great deals, do spare a minute to think about the hard work put in by these delivery partners to make it all happen.



