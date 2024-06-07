 
23-YO Is on a Mission To Save Birds From Heatwaves & You Can Join Him for Free

Kapil Prajapat from Sirohi, Rajasthan, has been helping birds for nearly six years. Through his NGO, Expo Team Sirohi, he conducts various campaigns to protect birds from extreme heat waves.

As massive heatwaves sweep across the country, we often overlook our smaller companions who are struggling to survive. Birds, dogs, and other animals can’t ask for help and frequently end up suffering in silence.

Kapil Prajapat (23) from Sirohi, Rajasthan, has been caring for birds for nearly six years now.

While he was still in school, he encountered a dying bird. He gave the poor creature some water, and within minutes, it revived and flew away. This experience left a lasting impression on the young boy, inspiring him to start the campaign ‘Aao Milkar Pyaas Bujhaye’.

In 2019, he started his NGO ‘Expo Team Sirohi’ to protect and help thousands of birds in the blistering heatwaves.

His team gives out free bird feeders all year round and runs several summer campaigns. So far, he has set up 9,000 bird feeders in the city so far. He reaches out to villagers and residents of the area to refill the feeders and take care of the birds.

You can help Kapil in his good work too. Click here to reach him.

(Edited by Pranita Bhat; Feature image credit: Vishal Khandelwal)

