For Just Rs 350, #DonateAnUmbrella to Street Vendors Working in Extreme Heatwaves
By donating just Rs 350 towards an umbrella, make a difference in the lives of street vendors trying to make a living in this record-breaking heatwave.
“No one thinks like this for us; we have just gotten used to the heat every year.” – A Delhi Street Vendor
Imagine working tirelessly under the scorching sun with no escape from the heat. This is the harsh reality for countless street vendors, rickshaw pullers, and labourers across India.
But hope arrives in the form of ‘Warriors Without a Cause’, a remarkable NGO founded by four young friends from Delhi — Anusha Attree, Bhavini Singh, Khushi Singh, and Vanshikha Mehta.
These college students, barely out of their teens, didn’t let their age stop them from making a real difference.
Moved by the struggles they witnessed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, they decided to do something to help people. They began by using their own money to provide masks and sanitisers in slum areas.
Having witnessed and understood the urgent needs of underprivileged people firsthand, the four of them established a Government-registered NGO dedicated to social welfare.
Since then, their efforts have expanded rapidly.
They now operate in six cities including Delhi NCR, Noida, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Chandigarh.
Their work encompasses education and awareness, healthcare and sanitation, and employment initiatives. They teach children in slums, conduct financial literacy workshops, hold free medical boot camps, organise sanitary pad distribution drives, and provide employment opportunities to the jobless.
In the CRRI Delhi slum, the NGO teaches skills like crocheting and knitting to over 30 women, selling their products at markets and exhibitions, thereby providing these women with consistent monthly employment.
Through these initiatives, they have helped a staggering four lakh people in the last three years.
Last year, they launched the ‘Beat the Heat’ campaign to help street vendors and cart owners endure the sweltering summer heat. They distributed umbrellas, caps, drinks, and water to those working under the scorching sun.
The campaign has already reached over 50,000 people, providing essential relief to those most affected by the heat.
This year alone, they have distributed 5,000 umbrellas, but the need is still great, considering the extreme heatwaves India is currently witnessing.
Join the movement to make a difference in the lives of street vendors trying to make a living in this record-breaking heat!
With a donation of just Rs 350, you can give them an umbrella to protect themselves from the scorching sun.
Donate now to become a part of this life-changing initiative:
Edited by Pranita Bhat
